Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man arrested after Bentley crash which left child fighting for her life

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:03 PM August 23, 2022
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman almost 50 years ago have charged Eileen Cotter

A man has been arrested following a car crash which left a girl fighting for her life - Credit: PA/PA Images

A man has been arrested following a car crash which left a girl fighting for her life. 

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental in Colney Hatch Lane, near Muswell Hill, Barnet, at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 20). 

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries and is still being treated in hospital.  

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday night (August 22).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820.

The girl’s family are being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said. 

London Live News
Muswell Hill News
Barnet News
North London News

Don't Miss

Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski applauds the fans following the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Perisic and Richarlison make their cases for Tottenham starts'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in Avenue Road, Swiss Cottage

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Opinion

'Let’s take the motor traffic out of Swiss Cottage'

Jean Dollimore, Camden Cycling Campaign

Logo Icon
Junior Britto carried out a knifepoint robbery in Oak Hill Park, Hampstead

Knife Crime

Victim speaks out after Hampstead machete robbery

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Chris Martin meets the Wembley crowd

Music

Coldplay at Wembley Stadium: Setlist and photos

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon