A man has been arrested following a car crash which left a girl fighting for her life - Credit: PA/PA Images

A man has been arrested following a car crash which left a girl fighting for her life.

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental in Colney Hatch Lane, near Muswell Hill, Barnet, at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 20).

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries and is still being treated in hospital.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday night (August 22).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820.

The girl’s family are being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said.