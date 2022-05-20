Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man arrested following stabbing on Royal College Street

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:18 AM May 20, 2022
Updated: 11:36 AM May 20, 2022
Appeal for information following East Ham hit and run

A man has been arrested after a person was stabbed on Royal College Street, Camden - Credit: MPS

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a person was stabbed in Camden early this morning. 

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an assault on Royal College Street at around 1.45am today (May 20). 

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 32-year-old man with a stab injury. 

He was taken to a central London hospital for treatment; his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

Royal College Street

Royal College Street - Credit: Google Maps

He has been taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The men are believed to be known to each other.

Most Read

  1. 1 First Muslim lord mayor of Westminster announced
  2. 2 CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi
  3. 3 Toff's of Muswell Hill celebrates Fish and Chips Day with 50 free glasses of fizz
  1. 4 Community joy as Murphy's Yard application withdrawn
  2. 5 Duke's Head noise complaints committee hearing
  3. 6 Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross
  4. 7 Hampstead nursery slams church over impending eviction
  5. 8 Camden, Westminster raids as 14 arrested in sex trafficking warrants
  6. 9 Cartoonist creates celebrity tube map
  7. 10 Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We treated one man for stab wounds at the scene, before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 519/20May.

Metropolitan Police
Knife Crime
London Live News
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

London Live News

Barnet: Three arrested as victim of fatal stabbing named

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A woman passing a mural of a frontline worker in Dublin

London Live News

Covid-19: Hospital admissions and bed occupancy continue to fall

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill crash

London Live News

Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Andre Wilkins has filed a complaint over police aggression

Metropolitan Police | Video

Man files complaint following 'unlawful arrest' by police officers

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon