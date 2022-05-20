A man has been arrested after a person was stabbed on Royal College Street, Camden - Credit: MPS

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a person was stabbed in Camden early this morning.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an assault on Royal College Street at around 1.45am today (May 20).

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 32-year-old man with a stab injury.

He was taken to a central London hospital for treatment; his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

Royal College Street - Credit: Google Maps

He has been taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The men are believed to be known to each other.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We treated one man for stab wounds at the scene, before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 519/20May.