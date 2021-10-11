Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds

Published: 9:57 AM October 11, 2021

A woman has died following a Primrose Hill stabbing - Credit: Met

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died from stab wounds in Primrose Hill.

Police were called shortly before 1am on Sunday (October 10) to a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way.

The Met said officers attended and found a woman, aged in her 30s, suffering stab injuries.

Officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family have been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The death is being investigated by detectives from Specialist Crime. Police said enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.