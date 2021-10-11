Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
Published: 9:57 AM October 11, 2021
- Credit: Met
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died from stab wounds in Primrose Hill.
Police were called shortly before 1am on Sunday (October 10) to a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way.
The Met said officers attended and found a woman, aged in her 30s, suffering stab injuries.
Officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s family have been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.
You may also want to watch:
A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.
The death is being investigated by detectives from Specialist Crime. Police said enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.
Most Read
- 1 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
- 2 Court hearing after Islington man charged with Highgate woman's murder
- 3 Seven unusual places to eat out in north London
- 4 Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
- 5 St John's Wood school purchases additional premises
- 6 NFL London 2021: Tottenham set to host two NFL games
- 7 Antiques Roadshow valuer joins Hampstead auctioneers
- 8 Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street
- 9 'Haters will always hate': Backlash after Crouch End figurine destroyed
- 10 Ally Pally pledges 'more permanent solution' to tackle 'race track' road