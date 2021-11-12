Man admits wearing T-shirts in support of proscribed terrorist groups

Feras Al Jayoosi was observed on June 8 and 9 in Golders Green wearing T-shirts which had the logo of proscribed terrorist organisations. - Credit: Met Police

A man who admitted wearing t-shirts in support of proscribed terrorist organisations will be sentenced next month.

Feras Al Jayoosi, of Swindon, was observed wearing the t-shirts in Golders Green on June 8 and 9 respectively.

The first bore the logo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, while the other had the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades logo. Both are proscribed terrorist organisations.

The sightings were reported to police, and officers from the Met’s counter terrorism command (SO15) launched an investigation.

Al Jayoosi, 34, was arrested at his home address two days later on June 11, and charged on October 27.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today - Friday November 12 - Al Jayoosi admitted to four charges of wearing an article, namely a T-shirt, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a supporter of a proscribed organisation.

He has since been conditionally bailed, and will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, December 17.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s counter terrorism command, said: “This case further underlines how important information from communities is to our work, and how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions about crime in their neighbourhood to call police – we will listen, and we will act.”