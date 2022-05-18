Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man accused of sexual assaults in Camden and Islington bailed

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:26 AM May 18, 2022
Haringey man charged with sexual assault released on bail

A Haringey man charged with a series of sexual assaults on lone women in Camden and Islington has been bailed ahead of his next hearing on June 10 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Muswell Hill man charged with a series of sexual assaults on lone women in Camden and Islington is to face court next month.

Ali Ay, 40, of Alexandra Park Road, stands accused of 10 counts of indecent exposure and nine counts of sexual assault - all reportedly committed between April 2019 and September 2021.

He was charged by post on March 31, and appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on May 13.

The charges follow reports that 11 women - aged between 18 and 33 - were sexually assaulted by a man who exposed himself in public spaces during the above period.

Ay's case was sent for trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he will next appear on June 10.

The 40-year-old has been released on conditional bail.

London Live News
Women's Safety
Snaresbrook Crown Court
Muswell Hill News
Camden News
Islington News

