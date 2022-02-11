Jasna Badzak with her son Sven seeing in the new year before he was killed - Credit: Jasna Badzak

The Maida Vale mother of a young man murdered while on an errand visited the scene in Kilburn on the anniversary of his death.

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in Willesden Lane on February 6, 2020 while buying orange juice for his mum.

On Sunday, on the anniversary of his death, police took Jasna Badzak to the street and showed her where her son was attacked and died.

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in Kilburn - Credit: Jasna Badzak

"Police were there with me on Sunday at 5.38pm and showed me where he was attacked," Jasna said.

"Baby Bagel, that shop, no longer exists, it's a restaurant now. They showed me the location where he fell. He made three steps trying to run away."

Last August, Jasna was given the post mortem results of her son after telling police she "demanded to know". She said he was stabbed through his ventricular wall which "opened all the veins for all of his blood to go into his lungs".

"It was a rapid death," she said.

"Only 200ml of blood remained in his body."

She added: "I fell apart completely, especially after reading the post mortem. I just couldn't believe it. I had a vision in my head that if I came there I would save his life and that's why I kept apologising to him – because mummy was always there, as a mummy and as somebody who knows medicine.

"So it was one thing he never worried about – if something ever happened, she is there.

"Then you realise that there's zero point one chance I could have done something but he would still be brain damaged."

Sven Badzak during Boris Johnson's Mayoral campaign in 2008 - Credit: Jasna Badzak

Jasna, former chair of the local Conservative association, said she will start working on her campaign Sven's Law –after her son's killers have been convicted.

The campaign would see anyone caught with a knife or gun sentenced to a minimum five years in jail.

She said: "I'm adamant it must be done. Nobody is ever going to persuade me that knives are carried for self defence. A knife is an offensive weapon.

"Sven was the kindest, most intelligent person. He always wanted to help others. He was polite and never made a fuss.

"I'm trying to understand why he won't come through the door because I still wait for him. As a mother you can't accept it."

Three people have been charged in relation to the incident but the police investigation continues as detectives believe a number of others may have been involved.

Anybody with information relating to this investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference CAD 5580/06FEB21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.