Policing to be maintained across London on day of Queen's funeral

Police with members of the public who are waiting in line to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Credit: PA

The Queen's funeral will see the largest deployment of officers ever undertaken in London to keep police presence operating across all boroughs.

The stabbing of two police officers in Leicester Square on Friday morning (September 16), and ongoing protests following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by police officers, has highlighted a need for a security presence across the capital.

Thousands of people including visiting heads of state are expected to come to central London to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19).

Crowds gather along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall - Credit: PA

Crowds will line the streets as Royal Family members will walk behind the coffin from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

They will then follow the coffin from the abbey to Wellington Arch where a hearse will be waiting to carry it to Windsor.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said that over the week more than 20,000 officers, represented from almost every force in the UK, have come to work shifts in London.

The peak on Monday will see 2,000 officers on duty.

He said that the Met had implemented plans involving national and global protection that were "hugely complex".

"This will be the single largest policing event the Met has ever undertaken," he added.

"As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it's larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and the range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense."

He said the stabbing of the two police officers was a "terrible event", stressing it was not terror related.

The fatal police shooting of Chris Kaba was "truly tragic", he added.

"We have been hugely well supported here in London from colleagues up and down the UK and one of the reasons that we are so grateful for that support is that it does enable us, the Met Police, to continue our local policing response day in and day out," he said.

"The real benefit from all that support from other police forces means that we can continue working with local communities, responding to 999 calls, and managing other ongoing policing activity, not just here in London but across all of London."

DAC Cundy asked members of the public "to be vigilant" and to let officers know if they see or hear anything "so officers can respond".



