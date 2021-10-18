David Amess murder: Met searches London addresses

Published: 11:33 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM October 18, 2021

Police officers stood outside a house in north London, thought to be linked to the suspected killer of Conservative MP Sir David Amess. - Credit: PA

Searches are being carried out at three London properties as part of an investigation into the murder of Conservative MP David Amess.

It is understood addresses in Camden and Haringey are part of the Metropolitan Police's investigation, as well as one in Croydon.

The Southend West MP was stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at midday on Friday (October 15) and died at the scene.

North London MPs shared their shock at the news that the MP was stabbed at his constituency surgery.

Councillor Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council, said: “I know Camden residents will share my shock and sadness at the tragic murder of Sir David Amess as he was serving his constituents at a local surgery.

"This weekend Camden Council’s flag is at half-mast in his honour and we have his family, friends and colleagues in our hearts.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that someone living at a Camden address has been arrested and we will do everything we can to support the police in their investigation.

“This horrific attack was an individual tragedy but also an attack on the functioning of our democracy that binds elected officials to communities.

"This is everything we stand against in Camden and I know that every part of our community shares our dismay and sadness today. We urge all to pull together in the face of this violence and remember we have more in common than divides us.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder, later named as Ali Harbi Ali.

Police on Saturday were granted a warrant of further detention, which allows detectives to hold the man until October 22. He is in custody at a London police station.

Official sources have told the PA news agency that the man is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage.

Metropolitan Police declared the incident an act of terrorism, with early investigations revealing “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

Police said a knife was recovered.

As part of the investigation, officers were carrying out searches at three addresses in the London area, Metropolitan Police said. One search has now been concluded.

Additional reporting by PA Media.

