'Do the right thing': Locket containing baby's ashes stolen from car
- Credit: Google / Met Police
The ashes of a baby have been stolen from a car parked at Regent’s Park.
Items including camera equipment and a sentimental locket containing the ashes were reportedly stolen from the BMW between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 21.
Police say the victim had parked while attending an event in Marylebone Green between Chester Road and The Outer Circle.
PC Andy Goodyer, from the Royal Parks OCU, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw someone behaving suspiciously by the cars to come forward.
“I am also issuing a direct plea to the person responsible: The pendant or locket that you took may appear insignificant, but it contains the ashes of the victim’s baby.
“Please do the right thing so that we can return this to her.”
The Met has released an image of a similar item of jewellery and asks anyone who has been offered one like it for sale to get in touch.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference number CAD1571/30Jun.
Note: The pendant can be posted to: FAO PC Goodyer, The Old Police House, Hyde Park, London W2 2UH.