Lisson Grove double murder: Man arrested

Published: 4:21 PM August 28, 2021

A 49-year-old man has been arrested as part of a double murder investigation.

Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, were found with stab wounds to the neck on the evening of August 19 at addresses in the Lisson Grove.

Following the deaths, the Met released footage of a man at North Wembley station, who officers wanted to speak to.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, and was taken to hospital for treatment injuries that are now understood to be non life threatening injuries, before being taken to custody on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “This is a significant development in our investigation which I hope takes us a step closer to getting justice for the families of Sharon and Clinton.

“I am aware that as a result of appeals for information issued by the police, there is more information in the public domain about this case than there might ordinarily be.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and provide the reference 7227/19AUG.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.