A 25-year-old mother has been spared jail after being found guilty of killing her 10-week-old daughter, just six days after she was discharged into her care against the advice of healthcare professionals.

Lily-Mai Saint-George was taken to hospital on January 31, 2018, with 18 rib fractures, two broken bones in her right leg and a fatal head injury.

She sadly died at Great Ormond Street Hospital on February 2 2018, when surgeons turned off her life support machine due to the extent of her brain damage.

Following a six-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court, mother Lauren Saint-George, of Belmont Road, N15, was found guilty of infanticide by a majority of 10 to one.

She was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, and was cleared of a charge of child cruelty.

Lily-Mai's father, Darren Hurrell, 25, of Avalston in Derby, also stood trial, and was found not guilty of all charges.

Jurors previously heard how concerns had been raised regarding the ability of Saint-George and Hurrell to care for their daughter, as professionals from Barnet Hospital believed she would be at risk of neglect.

A decision was made however on January 22 to allow Lily-Mai to be sent home with close contact with social services, with whom she was left on January 25.

Following the verdicts on Monday, July 25, Mr Justice Spencer adjourned sentencing Saint-George until September 9.

But he told her that any prison sentence would be suspended, as she had already “suffered and continues to suffer”.

The senior judge said: “It is quite clear to me you were depressed, still suffering from the effects of the birth at the time you committed the act that caused the death and the verdict of infanticide is one that has traditionally evoked sympathy rather than punishment.”

Haringey Council chief executive Andy Donald and Haringey Council leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Lily-Mai and our thoughts are with those who loved and cared for her during her short life.

“We would like to say how sorry we are that Lily-Mai did not receive the care and protection she deserved.

“There are clearly lessons to be learned and the Haringey Safeguarding Children Partnership has already commissioned a serious case review from an independent expert which, now the trial proceedings are complete, will be concluded and published.”

Additional reporting by PA.