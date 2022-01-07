A man accused of cutting the throats of his girlfriend and an associate has pleaded not guilty to double murder.

Lee Peacock, 49, allegedly killed Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore at separate addresses in Lisson Grove, hours apart, last August.

Police officers found the body of 45-year-old Ms Pickles at a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

A few hours later, at 2.15am on August 20, officers were called by London Ambulance Service to a property in Jerome Crescent about half a mile away, where they found 59-year-old Mr Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside prison this morning (January 7).

He pleaded not guilty to the murders of Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore.

The judge set a trial of up to three weeks for next January, but said the case could be brought forward if a slot becomes available.

Peacock was remanded into custody.