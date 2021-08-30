Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man faces murder charges after two people found dead in Westminster

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:55 AM August 30, 2021   
Undated handout family photos issued by the Metropolitan Police of Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickle

Lee Peacock appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court after being charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore - Credit: PA/ Metropolitan Police

A west London man has appeared in court accused of the murders of two people found dead at separate addresses in Westminster earlier this month.

Lee Peacock, 49, was charged by the Metropolitan Police today (August 30) with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore.

Last Wednesday (August 25), Peacock was taken to hospital after police found him on a canal barge with serious injuries, which officers believe were self-inflicted.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, west London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being arrested last week.

Although he was taken to the court in police custody, he appeared at the two-minute hearing by video link from elsewhere in the building.

Peacock, who gave no indication of plea, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody and will appear next at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The charges came after officers went to a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

Police found Ms Pickles, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours later, at 2.15am on August 20, officers were called by London Ambulance Service to a second property in Jerome Crescent, around half a mile away, where they found Mr Ashmore, 59, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Copy from Ted Hennessey, PA

Westminster News

Sam Volpe
Sam Volpe
Michael Boniface
Sam Volpe