Abdurahman Haramein, 19, of Corbyn Street, Islington has been sentenced over a series of knifepoint robberies in Camden and Islington - Credit: Met Police

Four members of a gang who targeted lone males to carry out a series of knifepoint robberies across Camden and Islington have been sentenced.

Four defendants from Islington appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in June, facing charges including robbery and possession of a bladed article in connection with 19 separate offences.

Abdurahman Haramein, 19, of Corbyn Street; Omar Abdelqadir Hassan, 19, of Hanley Road; Adbirashid Mahamed, 18, of Highbury Quadrant; and a 17-year-old boy entered 27 guilty pleas between them.

Omar Abdelqadir Hassan, 19, of Hanley Road, Finsbury Park, has been sentenced over a series of knifepoint robberies - Credit: Met Police

Adbirashid Mahamed, 18, of Highbury Quadrant, has been sentenced over a series of knifepoint robberies in Camden and Islington - Credit: Met Police

They were arrested after police linked a series of knife-enabled robberies carried out between January and March 2021, where predominantly lone males were approached and accused of robbing one of the suspects’ cousins.

Their victims would usually be led away from busy roads and into side streets where the gang would intimate knives and sometimes brandish them.

Victims were assaulted before they were made to hand over mobile phones, cash, headphones and other valuables.

Although none of them required hospital treatment for their injuries, some of them were punched, thrown against walls and suffered shock.

Some of them were so traumatised they moved away from the area, or significantly altered their routines to avoid where they were robbed.

The victims were aged between 14 and 40 and detectives believe that they were chosen by the defendants either due to them being alone, or being of a smaller build and in smaller groups than their own gang.

On Wednesday (August 24), Haramein was sentenced to four years' detention at Wood Green Crown Court, and the 17-year-old was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order for fifteen months.

Hassan was sentenced to two years detention suspended for two years and 240 hours of unpaid work, and Mahamed was sentenced to a community order for 18 months and 180 hours of unpaid work – both with rehabilitation requirements.

DS James Earle said: "We worked forensically to identify the suspects before gathering a wealth of witness accounts, CCTV and mobile phone data which amounted to overwhelming evidence, in light of which, the defendants had no option but to plead guilty.

"This investigation perfectly highlights that robbery will absolutely not be tolerated and we will do everything in our power to identify the perpetrators and place them before the courts."