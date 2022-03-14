Xhevahir Axhami, 29, of Torriano Avenue, Kentish Town was jailed for a year at St Albans Crown Court - Credit: PA

A man from Kentish Town has been jailed for his role in a “sickening” broad daylight attack.

The victim was attacked by a group of men armed with a shovel, a wooden bat and a screwdriver in the car park of a supermarket in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire on September 11 last year.

Herfordshire Constabulary said the victim, aged 29 at the time, suffered more than 20 stab wounds but his injuries did not prove to be life-threatening.

The group then fled the area in two vehicles before four of the suspects were stopped on the M25 motorway and arrested a short time later.

All four were jailed at St Albans Crown Court last Friday (March 11).

Xhevahir Axhami, 29, of Torriano Avenue was sentenced one year after previously pleading guilty to affray.

A 27-year-old man from Barnet was jailed for 14 months after admitting affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men who both previously pleaded guilty to GBH and possession of an offensive weapon were also jailed.

Det Con Clare Halfpenny, who led the investigation, said: “This was a sickening attack carried out in broad daylight.

“I am pleased these dangerous men are now off our streets."