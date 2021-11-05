Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate

A Kentish Town man has been convicted of attempted rape at a property in Camden.

Daniel Bilan, 28, who lives in NW5, will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on December 21 after being found guilty by a jury.

On April 4 police received a report of a woman in her 20s who said she had been attacked by a housemate who had recently moved in. She was provided with specialist support from officers and taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim said: “After the trauma and disgust I am facing from the attack, I am very happy with the result of the trial. I am hoping this is the start of my journey to recovery from my worst experience created by his actions.”

Detective Sergeant Joel Gregory, from the Met’s sexual offence team, said: “The victim in this case showed great courage in providing evidence during the trial which left the jury in no doubt as to Bilan’s guilt.

You may also want to watch:

“I would also like to commend her housemate for calling 999 after hearing the attack, allowing us to attend the scene very quickly and arrest Bilan almost immediately.”