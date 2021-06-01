Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Kentish Town weapons dealer has jail sentence extended

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 1:38 PM June 1, 2021   
Darren Dixon, with the sawn-off shotgun and a knife recovered from his Kentish Town home

Weapons dealer Darren Dixon has been told to serve 11 years in prison, rather than eight - Credit: NCA

A firearms supplier's prison sentence has been extended by three years after Court of Appeal judges found he had been treated "unduly leniently". 

Darren Dixon, 32, of Kentish Town, was initially jailed for eight years in March this year after admitting 15 charges relating to the "importation, conversion and sale of prohibited firearms".

The charges also included manufacturing gunpowder and forgery of police ID documents.

A mugshot of Kentish Town weapons dealer Darren Dixon

Kentish Town man Darren Dixon will now have to serve 11 years in prison - Credit: NCA

After the CPS argued the eight-year sentence was too lenient, Lady Justice Thirlwell DBE, Mrs Justice Yip, and Jeremy Richardson QC decided Dixon should serve 11 years behind bars. 

He was arrested in October 2019 when  when police and the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided his Highgate Road home to find 26 firearms, along with explosives, gunpowder, live ammunition and zombie knives. 

You may also want to watch:

A sawn-off shotgun was found in the bedroom of Dixon's infant daughter, while the NCA found he had purchased six firearms from a website based in Spain and a further three from a Slovenian website in the month prior to his arrest.


Most Read

  1. 1 Masquerade ball for wedding of charity founder and Labour donor
  2. 2 What can Arsenal fans expect from Mana Iwabuchi?
  3. 3 Neighbours unite to try to save much-loved Muswell Hill tree
  1. 4 Builders hand over keys to new Royal Free Pears Building
  2. 5 Oliver's family think asbestos exposure at Maida Vale flat led to fatal cancer
  3. 6 Brewer aims to shake up the ginger beer world
  4. 7 Famed architects face enforcement threat over planning breaches
  5. 8 Hopes of Highgate pub restoration retained after community status renewed
  6. 9 Health bosses reassure north London over 'Indian variant' Covid cases
  7. 10 Muslim and Jewish women rally on Hampstead Heath for peace
Crime
Kentish Town News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 4x4 on fire in Muswell Hill

London Fire Brigade | Video

'Unbelievable': Car bursts into flames in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine and other emergency service vehicles outside of St John's Wood Tube station

Emergency Services

Person in hospital after 'casualty on the tracks' at tube station

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road

Housing

New O2 Centre plans confirm tower heights and 'large supermarket'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A couple were evacuated from their Hampstead Garden Suburb home due to a fire on Thursday morning

London Fire Brigade

Couple escape Hampstead Garden Suburb house fire

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon