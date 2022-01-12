Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
King's Cross hotel guest accused of sneaking into Buckingham Palace stables

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:07 PM January 12, 2022
Updated: 5:49 PM January 12, 2022
Joseph Huang Kang, 24, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with trespassing in the Royal Mews - Credit: PA

A man has appeared in court accused of sneaking into the stables of Buckingham Palace.

Joseph Huang Kang, 24, is charged with trespassing in the Royal Mews on December 10 last year.

The gates of Buckingham Palace in central London - Credit: PA

The Royal Mews is made up of a number of stables used by the royal family at Buckingham Palace, and is responsible for their transport and contains horses and carriages.

US citizen Kang, said to be residing at the European Hotel in King’s Cross, appeared today at Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of one count of trespass on a protected site.

Guard change at Buckingham Palace - Credit: PA

Kang who was wearing a navy jacket and carrying a large duffel bag, will next appear before the same court on February 9.

He was bailed on condition that he not be within 200 metres of Buckingham Palace and that he does not attempt to leave the United Kingdom.

