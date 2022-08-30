Jerome Minott, 35, of Golders Green Road, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court - Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

A driver who was convicted of dangerous driving after failing to stop for police, has been jailed for eight months.

Jerome Minott, 35, of Golders Green Road, was sentenced to eight months in prison when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 25), to answer a charge of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and fined £187.

Officers attempted to stop Minott’s car in Waltham Abbey on July 4, but instead of stopping he sped off and collided with another vehicle.

Police said the 35-year-old abandoned his car in Chilwell Close and tried to escape on foot, but officers from Harlow's community policing team detained Minott nearby.

At the court hearing he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Sgt Callum Stephen said: “Minott exceeded the speed limits putting other road users at risk and was driving in a manner that was dangerous.

"Our priority is to protect the safety of all road users and Minott was rightly brought before the court.”