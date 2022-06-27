Michael Maughan who has been jailed for 18-and-a-half years for subjecting a young woman to a “catalogue of violent sexual offences” - Credit: Met Police

A "dangerous" sex predator who subjected a young woman to a “campaign of the most appalling treatment" has been jailed for 18-and-a-half years.

Michael Maughan, 27, of no fixed address, appeared for sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday (June 23).

He had previously pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, multiple accounts of rape, sexual assault, actual bodily harm and kidnap and false imprisonment.

He was arrested on May 5, 2021 at an address in Effingham Road, Haringey, where the victim – who he had found and held against her will – was also located.

Justice Kalyani Kaul said she had been subjected to a “campaign of the most appalling treatment many in this court may have seen”.

The victim endured episodes of serious violence from Maughan, who would slap and punch her, beat her, throw her to the floor, take her car keys and prevent her from leaving.

A number of the charges related to a period in April 2021 when the pair stayed at hotels in west London, when Maughan hit her with a chair and threw cough syrup at her.

He threatened to take her to Epping Forest and kill her, and raped her multiple times.

Police said the victim was reported missing while trying to hide from Maughan.

DS Sharon Brookes, from the West Area command unit, said: “It cannot be underestimated just how dangerous an offender Maughan is.

"What he put the young victim through is utterly appalling – it is something no person should ever have to endure.

“The investigation into him was fast-moving and very complex, drawing on a wealth of skilled and experienced officers across the Met in a united effort to find Maughan and ensure the safety of the young victim.”

Maughan must serve at least two thirds of the sentence, and due to his extremely high risk of high harm offending he must go to a Parole Board before that point, meaning he will not automatically be released.