Jack Ampadu killing: Defendant denies murder charge

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:01 PM May 12, 2021   
An exterior view of Harrow Crown Court, London

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 37, of Highgate Road, entered a not guilty plea at Harrow Crown Court - Credit: PA

The man charged with the murder of Jack Ampadu in Highgate in February has denied killing the Hampstead man.

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 37, of Highgate Road, entered a not guilty plea at Harrow Crown Court on May 11. 

Stewart-Akers was remanded in custody to face trial on September 29 this year. 

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. 

Mr Ampadu was killed on February 15 this year. He was found suffering from stab injuries in Highgate Road, Kentish Town. 

Stewart-Akers was arrested and charged by the police on February 18.


Crime
Courts
Highgate News

