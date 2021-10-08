Court hearing after Islington man charged with Highgate woman's murder

Published: 10:42 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 11:08 AM October 8, 2021

An Islington man charged with the murder of a Highgate woman will next appear in court in December.

Lawyers for Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, of Sparsholt Road, Crouch Hill, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday (October 7), accused of murdering Norma Girolami, 70.

A murder investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police after Norma, of Cholmeley Park, was reported missing.

Kaygusuz is next scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on December 23 for a plea hearing.