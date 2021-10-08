Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Court hearing after Islington man charged with Highgate woman's murder

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:42 AM October 8, 2021    Updated: 11:08 AM October 8, 2021
Highgate resident Norma Girolami, 70

Norma Girolami, 70, was reported missing on September 20 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An Islington man charged with the murder of a Highgate woman will next appear in court in December.

Lawyers for Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, of Sparsholt Road, Crouch Hill, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday (October 7), accused of murdering Norma Girolami, 70.

A murder investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police after Norma, of Cholmeley Park, was reported missing.

Kaygusuz is next scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on December 23 for a plea hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Highgate News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Natalie Spencer

Camden Council

Church Row bollards must be moved, says Hampstead family

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The shopfront of no. 6 Hampstead High Street

Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Belsize Hardware

'It feels great': West Hampstead couple open Belsize Hardware in...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Highgate resident Norma Girolami, 70

Metropolitan Police

Murder investigation launched into disappearance of Highgate woman

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon