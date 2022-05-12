Jailed: 'Brazen' cannabis sweet dealers sentenced

Cannabis edibles sold by an organised crime group, An investigation was launched after one member was caught with the illicit sweets in Camden - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three members of an organised crime group have been sentenced after they were caught selling Cannabis sweets and drinks on social media.

Reo Brandon Mangal, 24, of Nazareth Gardens in Southwark, Olivia Butler, 24, of Evan Close in Peckham and Ceroan Mangal, 35, of Pemberton Gardens in Archway were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on May 12.

Police began an investigation in January 2021 after Butler was stopped for driving a car without insurance on Fortess Road in Camden.

Officers searched the vehicle and found several boxes of sweets and drinks containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Butler denied having any knowledge about what was inside the boxes and told officers she was delivering them to another person on behalf of a friend.

She was released under investigation to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Officers then trawled through thousands of text messages and photos found on Butler's phone.

The content recovered linked her with Reo Mangal and Ceroan Mangal.

Officers discovered the group had used Snapchat and Instagram to sell to customers across the UK.

The products were delivered by post and money was paid into three bank accounts connected to the group.

Officers carried out raids on three addresses on October 8 last year and the suspects were arrested.

Syrup containing THC was also sold by the group - Credit: Metropolitan Police





Reo Brandon Mangal was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs, supply of class B drugs and being concerned in the supply class B drugs at Wood Green Crown Court on March 3.

Butler was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs and being concerned in the supply class B drugs at the same court on March 3.

Ceroan Mangal was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to possession of class B drugs and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs at Wood Green Crown Court on March 29.

Det Insp Darren Jones said: "This group brazenly thought they could get away with selling dangerous substances in plain sight on social media."

A separate investigation into where the group bought the products from is ongoing.