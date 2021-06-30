Murderer loses sentence appeal over Camden killings in 2018
A man guilty of murder and manslaughter for his part in a night of violence that left two dead has lost an appeal to have his jail sentence reduced.
Isaiah Popoola, 21, previously of Grafton Way, was convicted of murdering Sadiq Mohamed, 20, in Kentish Town in February 2018.
He was also found guilty of the manslaughter of Abdikarim Hassan, 17, who was attacked earlier the same evening.
Lawyers representing Popoola argued that his sentence of a minimum 28 years behind bars should be reduced due to his age, 18, at the time of the attack more than three years ago.
Chris Henley QC, on behalf of Popoola, told the court his client had had no previous convictions for violence.
In a written verdict, Lord Justice Holdroyde ruled: “In all the circumstances, the minimum term which this appellant was ordered to serve was stiff, but was not manifestly excessive.”
Two other men are serving life sentences in relation to the night of killings.
