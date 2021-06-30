Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Murderer loses sentence appeal over Camden killings in 2018

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:33 AM June 30, 2021   
Isaiah Popoola

Isaiah Popoola - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man guilty of murder and manslaughter for his part in a night of violence that left two dead has lost an appeal to have his jail sentence reduced.  

Isaiah Popoola, 21, previously of Grafton Way, was convicted of murdering Sadiq Mohamed, 20, in Kentish Town in February 2018.  

He was also found guilty of the manslaughter of Abdikarim Hassan, 17, who was attacked earlier the same evening.  

Lawyers representing Popoola argued that his sentence of a minimum 28 years behind bars should be reduced due to his age, 18, at the time of the attack more than three years ago.  

Chris Henley QC, on behalf of Popoola, told the court his client had had no previous convictions for violence.  

You may also want to watch:

In a written verdict, Lord Justice Holdroyde ruled: “In all the circumstances, the minimum term which this appellant was ordered to serve was stiff, but was not manifestly excessive.” 

Two other men are serving life sentences in relation to the night of killings.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
  2. 2 'I want to see a massive expansion in canopy cover in Haringey'
  3. 3 Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble
  1. 4 Police probe attack, lockdown parties and apparent drug use on council site
  2. 5 Revived housing plans 'completely disregard' residents, says MP
  3. 6 Hampstead primary school creates 'book hut' with skyline views
  4. 7 Primose Hill 5G mast refused by Camden Council
  5. 8 Murderer loses sentence appeal over Camden killings in 2018
  6. 9 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
  7. 10 'Ill-fated managerial search has made a mockery of how Spurs are run'
Camden News
Kentish Town News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance helicopter lands in Swiss Cottage on June 23 to attend to a teenage stab victim

Knife Crime

Teenager in 'critical condition' after Swiss Cottage stabbing

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
John Constable's famous painting of Branch Hill Pond on Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath | Opinion

Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland

Michael Chambers

Logo Icon
Highgate Church from Parliament Hill (EH Dixon, 1841) - the Heath in its "natural aspect and state"

Hampstead Heath

So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?

Marc Hutchinson

Logo Icon
Dobson Close, Swiss Cottage - near to where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed

Knife Crime

Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon