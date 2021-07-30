Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man charged with indecent exposure and voyeurism in West Hampstead

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 2:03 PM July 30, 2021   
Minster Road, Camden

Minster Road, Camden, was the scene of a number of alleged indecent exposure incidents - Credit: Google

Police have charged a man with six sexual offences after a series of incidents in Minster Road, West Hampstead.

Italo Souza, 22,  was charged with three counts of exposure and three counts of voyeurism on July 29.

He has been remanded in custody and will face a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on September 6.

Souza has been charged following an investigation led by the Met's Predatory Offender Unit in the Camden and Islington areas.

The police had received "multiple reports" of indecent exposure in Minster Road.

West Hampstead News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Groove Armada headlining Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Music | Gallery

'The euphoria felt like the Summer of Love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The City viewed from the top of Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath

Days Out Guide

5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds

Benjamin Salmon

Logo Icon
A vehicle starts to smoke amid floods in South End Green

Flooding | Video

'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Teriy Keys in the rear garden of 141 Station Road

Investigations | Special Report

Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper

Charles Thomson

person