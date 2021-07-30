Published: 2:03 PM July 30, 2021

Minster Road, Camden, was the scene of a number of alleged indecent exposure incidents - Credit: Google

Police have charged a man with six sexual offences after a series of incidents in Minster Road, West Hampstead.

Italo Souza, 22, was charged with three counts of exposure and three counts of voyeurism on July 29.

He has been remanded in custody and will face a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on September 6.

Souza has been charged following an investigation led by the Met's Predatory Offender Unit in the Camden and Islington areas.

The police had received "multiple reports" of indecent exposure in Minster Road.