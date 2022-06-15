Police are trying to trace Steven Woods, 26, who lives in Westminster and is known to frequent Camden, in connection with a stabbing in Paddington - Credit: Met Police

A man is wanted by police in connection with a stabbing in Paddington, after two people were charged with attempted murder.

Officers want to speak with Steven Woods, 26, who police say lives in Westminster and is known to frequent Camden.

The appeal comes after the Met was called to Junction Mews shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday - June 11- to reports of a group of people fighting with knives.

A 28-year-old man with stab wounds was treated at the scene by paramedics and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 26 and 18, have since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is in police custody after being discharged from hospital.

If you see Mr Woods, police say not to approach him but call 999 and provide reference CAD 6533/11Jun.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or where Mr Woods may be should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the same reference number.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.