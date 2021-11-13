Do you know this man? Detectives wish to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated common assault in Camden. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with a racially aggravated common assault in Camden.

The incident took place at a licensed premises in Regent's Park Road on the evening of Sunday, July 25.

Police were called following reports that a man had thrown a drink towards a woman, aged in her 30s, who then informed officers that the man had used racially offensive language towards her prior to the incident.

The man - that people who were with him on the night called 'Louis' - had left the pub prior to officers’ arrival.

Despite extensive enquiries and attempts to identify the man, no arrests have been made.

The man is described as white, approximately 50-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6307/25Jul.