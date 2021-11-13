Detectives probe racially aggravated assault on Regent's Park Road
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with a racially aggravated common assault in Camden.
The incident took place at a licensed premises in Regent's Park Road on the evening of Sunday, July 25.
Police were called following reports that a man had thrown a drink towards a woman, aged in her 30s, who then informed officers that the man had used racially offensive language towards her prior to the incident.
The man - that people who were with him on the night called 'Louis' - had left the pub prior to officers’ arrival.
Despite extensive enquiries and attempts to identify the man, no arrests have been made.
The man is described as white, approximately 50-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6307/25Jul.
