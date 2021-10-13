Published: 2:56 PM October 13, 2021

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium on October 12 - Credit: PA

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley following racist abuse by a spectator as Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England began.

Six arrests were made in and outside Wembley Stadium on October 12.

One man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and another two men arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on an emergency worker, Scotland Yard said.

Outside on the concourse three men were arrested: one for affray, one for drunk and disorderly behaviour and one man arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.

A meeting between England and Hungary in Budapest last month was marred by monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

As a result, FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following racist behaviour by supporters.

Hungary fans in the stands celebrate at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday October 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

The fanbase was again under scrutiny in London, with the travelling supporters booing as England players took the knee before kick-off.

Clashes then broke out in the away section, with police seemingly using batons in an attempt to control the crowd before appearing to be forced into the concourse, PA reported.

Police said the “minor disorder” came after officers attempted to arrest a spectator for racially abusing a steward.

“Shortly after the start of the match, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed towards a steward,” read a Metropolitan Police statement.

“As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.

“Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage.”

The Football Association said it would be investigating the incident, in addition to reporting it to international governing body FIFA.

“We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium,” read an FA statement.

“We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA.”

