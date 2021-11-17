'Cuckooing' warning as police out on the street
- Credit: Highgate SNT
Residents in Highgate have been warned about cuckooing activities at a special police pop-up.
Highgate Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) parked its van in Swain's Lane on Monday (November 15) as part of a crime awareness exercise.
Officers gave out free burglar alarms, doors stops and handle alarms as well as answering questions and giving advice.
Officers explained that cuckooing is where vulnerable people are exploited and coerced to participate in criminal acts, often with their homes used as a base.
PC Dee Roach, said: "One of the reasons we are here is to raise awareness about crime prevention including burglary break-ins and cuckooing.
"We are working alongside Camden Council to reach the homes of vulnerable people which are a target for drug dealers."
The main concern from members of the public was bike theft.
PC Shannon Williams added: "It's been a great session. We gave out lots of alarms which were a big hit.
"Residents came to speak to us and gave us feedback so we know what we can do better."