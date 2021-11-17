Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

'Cuckooing' warning as police out on the street

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:00 PM November 17, 2021
PCO Mullings, PC Shannon Williams and Constable David O'Neil in Swains Lane

PCO Mullings, PC Shannon Williams and Constable David O'Neil in Swains Lane - Credit: Highgate SNT

Residents in Highgate have been warned about cuckooing activities at a special police pop-up.

Highgate Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) parked its van in Swain's Lane on Monday (November 15) as part of a crime awareness exercise.

Highgate Safer Neighbourhood officers raised crime prevention awareness in Swain's Lane

Highgate Safer Neighbourhood officers raised crime prevention awareness in Swain's Lane - Credit: Highgate SNT

Officers gave out free burglar alarms, doors stops and handle alarms as well as answering questions and giving advice.

Officers explained that cuckooing is where vulnerable people are exploited and coerced to participate in criminal acts, often with their homes used as a base.

PC Dee Roach, said: "One of the reasons we are here is to raise awareness about crime prevention including burglary break-ins and cuckooing.

"We are working alongside Camden Council to reach the homes of vulnerable people which are a target for drug dealers."

The main concern from members of the public was bike theft.

The main concern from residents speaking to Highgate SNT officers was bike theft

The main concern from residents speaking to Highgate SNT officers was bike theft - Credit: Highgate SNT

Most Read

  1. 1 When Bob Dylan came to Crouch End – the truth and the legend
  2. 2 Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual assault
  3. 3 Camden is 'essentially a free dump', say refuse collectors
  1. 4 Zero-waste truck delivers sustainable products across north London
  2. 5 'How do we move forward as a community with the loss of Markaz?'
  3. 6 100 Avenue Road developer tells inspector affordable housing “not viable”
  4. 7 Pupils and businesses bring the Christmas spirit to Hampstead
  5. 8 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
  6. 9 'Support Highgate Newtown Community Centre's Christmas Appeal'
  7. 10 Family face bugs in their tea in mouldy property

PC Shannon Williams added: "It's been a great session. We gave out lots of alarms which were a big hit.

"Residents came to speak to us and gave us feedback so we know what we can do better."

Highgate News
Hampstead News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Maloney committed the assault while assistant headteacher of Fortismere School in Muswell Hill

Education News

Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
People living in Pond Square have rallied against the hilltop restriction

Camden Council

Residents win campaign to remove no right turn at top of Swain's Lane

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Erhan and Baran Gorgu

London Live

Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Heath ponds disabled swimming charges court hearing delayed

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon