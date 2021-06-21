Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Paedophile jailed for taking 'indecent photos' of a child

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:00 PM June 21, 2021   
Highgate paedophile Nathan Delgado

Highgate paedophile Nathan Delgado - Credit: Met Police

A Highgate man is facing up to two years behind bars after being convicted of a creating and sharing indecent images of a child. 

Nathan Delgado, 49, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on June 18, having admitted nine charges including two counts of taking indecent photographs.

In addition to the jail term, Delgado was issued with a sexual harm prevention order for life and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. 

His home was raided on March 4 by officers from the Met's specialist online child sex abuse and exploitation team, who found more than 5,000  5,000 indecent images of children on Delgado's mobile phone. Forensic analysis found he had made 26 of these.

The Met said he had also been engaging in the grooming of a child online.

Det Const Emily Dawson said: “Nathan Delgado is a dangerous individual who has committed sickening offences against children. He has shown a complete disregard for his victims.

"Every indecent image of a child taken, shared or viewed online fuels the sexual abuse of children. It has long lasting implications for the children in the images and their families."

