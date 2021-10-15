Mind charity shop burgled days before World Mental Health Day

Published: 11:31 AM October 15, 2021

Mind on Archway Road was broken into on October 8 - Credit: Submitted

A burglar broke into the Mind charity shop in Highgate days before World Mental Health Day – but only escaped with an empty collection box.

Police were called to the store in Archway Road at 8am on October 8, and reportedly checked for fingerprints.

A volunteer called the Met when they arrived at work to find a smashed window amid the aftermath of the 3am break-in.

Trading ceased that day before resuming on Saturday once temporary repairs had been made.

Philip Morgan, a regional manager for Mind, told the Ham&High charity shops are “easy targets” because of the perception that they have low security.

You may also want to watch:

The 40-year-old said: “A break-in has a really detrimental effect on morale and as we’re so reliant on volunteers, that makes things really difficult.”

No arrests have been made as Haringey police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Mind is a mental health charity. World Mental Health Day was on October 10.