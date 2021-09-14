Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn

Published: 9:08 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM September 14, 2021

Police have charged a man in relation to firing a gun. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with shooting a gun in Camden in the early hours of Saturday.

The arrest was made after police responded to reports of shots being fired around Rosewood London Hotel, High Holborn.

Andrew Cross, 38, of Station Way, Greenwich, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or to enable another to do so and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life or to enable another to do so.

He is set to appear in Highbury Magistrates’ Court today (September 14).

