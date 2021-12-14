Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
As the festive season draws closer, a number of "high harm" offenders remain at large in London.
Suspects are wanted for a range of alleged offences including robbery, grievous bodily harm (GBH) and recall to prison.
The Met Police has released images of 12 wanted "violent offenders" in the hope that the public will recognise them.
Superintendent Thomas Naughton, of the violent crime task force, said police are increasing efforts to arrest these individuals in the lead up to Christmas.
“To those who are wanted our message is clear – we will not stop looking for you until you are arrested," he said.
"We will use technology and tactics to catch up to you - you won’t be able to evade justice forever.
"Do the right thing and hand yourself in to the nearest police station to prevent Christmas being ruined for your family and friends."
Below is a selection of "high harm" suspects - scattered across London - who are either wanted in connection with alleged violent offences or they are known to have a violent background.
George Page, Dagenham
Page, 30, is wanted in connection with an alleged stabbing that took place on October 5 last year.
The incident - which caused GBH injuries - occurred in Stocker Gardens, Dagenham.
Kelly Bassey, Hackney
Bassey, 37, is wanted on a recall to prison on September 16 following original offences which included possession of a knife, handling stolen goods and possession of Class A drugs.
The trio of offences took place during an incident in St John’s Church Yard, Hackney.
Mohez Khan, Camden
Khan, 24, is wanted for alleged GBH against several victims.
The incident took place on October 20 2019 at La Cucina - located in Southend Road, Camden.
Christopher Jeremiah, Camden
Jeremiah, 29, is wanted for allegedly possessing an offensive weapon at the Scala nightclub in Camden.
The incident in question took place on New Year's Eve in 2019.
Brandon St Louis, Islington
St Louis, 22, is wanted for failing to appear at court on July 29 last year - having been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a knife in Piper Close, Caledonian Road.
Gigi Bratasanu, London
Bratasanu has allegedly committed crimes across London.
Considered a "high harm" offender due to multiple repeat offending, the 44-year-old is linked to 22 cases of theft between April 22 last year and September 13 this year.
If you see any of the wanted offenders call the police on 101 or dial 999 if it’s an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.