Haverstock Hill petrol station 'assault' arrest as motorists queue for fuel

Published: 10:43 AM September 27, 2021

A man was arrested on Haverstock Hill following reports of an assault - Credit: HawthornGemini/Instagram

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault at a Haverstock Hill petrol station.

Police said they were called at 1.48pm on Sunday (September 26) following reports that a man had allegedly been assaulted at the BP station in Belsize Park.

Officers attended and said no injuries were reported.

One man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.

Police say enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.