Wood Green Crown Court, where the parents of Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George are on trial for her murder - Credit: PA

A social worker in charge of the case of a 10-week-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her parents said she was “really worried” about the child going home – but her managers said other options were not a consideration, a court has heard.

Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture and a fatal head injury on January 31, 2018.

She died two days later on February 2.

Lily-Mai's injuries were allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of parents Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, who deny her murder.

The pair - both 25 - are currently on trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Lily-Mai was discharged into her parents’ care in a house in Duckett's Green, just six days before she died - despite the opposition of Barnet Hospital staff who expressed concerns.

Fears over the mother’s anger problems and her lack of bond with the child were among the issues raised, jurors heard yesterday (June 15).

Lily-Mai was born prematurely at 31 weeks on November 17, 2017; she remained in hospital until being discharged on January 22 the following year.

Jurors heard evidence from Haringey Council social worker Theresa Ferguson, who attended a discharge planning meeting on January 16 where concerns were raised.

However, she claimed her manager said social services options were limited at the time.

Ms Ferguson said: “I was really worried about her going home, the hospital was really clear about their concerns."

Concerns remained at a second meeting on January 22, but Ms Ferguson told the court that options including supervision in a residential unit were not available.

The court heard Lily-Mai had been referred to social services three times, including to Enfield, where the couple lived when she was born.

She then came under Haringey's care after the family were found housing in the borough.

Ms Ferguson also told the court she had not “worked a case like Lily-Mai’s” and that she was allocated it as a more senior social worker was working at capacity.

The 10-week-old was taken to North Middlesex Hospital with her injuries, before later being transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital where she died.

Saint George, of Enfield, and Hurrell, of Alvaston in Derby, further deny manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty.

The trial continues.