Man charged following series of sexual assaults in Camden and Islington

Holly Chant

Published: 1:11 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 2:02 PM April 9, 2022
Ali Ay, 40, of Alexandra Park Road, was charged by post on March 31 - Credit: Matt Powell

A Haringey man has been charged following a series of sexual assaults on lone women in Camden and Islington. 

Ali Ay, 40, of Alexandra Park Road, was charged by post on March 31 with 10 counts of indecent exposure and nine counts of sexual assault. 

He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court - Friday, May 13.  

The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police into reports that 11 women were sexually assaulted by a man who exposed himself in public spaces in Camden and Islington between April 2019 and September 2021.

The women were aged between 18 and 33.


