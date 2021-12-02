Haringey flasher targeted young girls for 'obscene gratification'

David Munday, of Palace Gates Road, Haringey exposed himself to young girls in Albert Recreational Ground - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An Alexandra Palace man who exposed himself to a group of adolescent girls near a school has been jailed.

David Munday, 77, of Palace Gates Road, Haringey appeared before Wood Green Crown Court on Monday - November 29 - where he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of exposure at an earlier hearing on October 6.

On May 10 at around 7.15pm a group of five girls, aged between 11 and 12, were in Albert Recreation Ground in Muswell Hill when they became aware that someone was watching them.

The man, later identified as Munday, proceeded to follow them around the park before exposing himself to the group of girls. He then fled the scene.

Det Con Annette Corry, who led the investigation, said: “Munday’s actions are deeply concerning - he intentionally targeted young children for his own obscene gratification.

"This brazen offence took place in daylight as well as nearby to a school.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of these young girls who not only told their parents about what had happened, but for their support of the investigation throughout.

"These girls can be incredibly proud of themselves for helping to bring Munday to justice.”

Munday was caught when one of the girls told a parent what had happened who then contacted police.

The police investigation uncovered CCTV footage which captured the pensioner in the park on the day the offence took place.

This was circulated to patrol officers; the 77-year-old was stopped near to the park several days later wearing the same clothing.

He was arrested on May 14 and charged the following day.

The Metropolitan Police stressed that anyone who is the victim of a sexual offence should come forward, promising that they will be listened to "in the strictest of confidence".

The forced promised to investigate allegations and use its "specialist skills and do our utmost to bring offenders to justice".