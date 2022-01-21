London as a whole suffered record levels of sexual offences in 2021, according to the Met crime dashboard - Credit: Met Police

Camden, Haringey and Barnet all reported record numbers of sexual offences in 2021.

According to the Met Police, 869 sexual offences were recorded last year in Haringey, of which 343 were rape and 526 were listed as other sexual offences.

This is an increase of more than 100 when compared to the year before, and more than double the 322 shown for 2013, the lowest full year on record and the first displayed on the dashboard.

Camden also saw a spike in 2021, recording a total of 762 sexual offences, up from the 567 in 2020.

That figure is marginally higher than 2017’s 754 total sexual offences. However, the number of rapes shown for that year, 319, were higher than the 274 in 2021.

Barnet recorded 730 offences in 2021, almost 100 more than the 644 in 2017, the borough’s second-highest year. Its lowest figures shown on the dashboard are from 2013, with 351.

Sexual offences were at record levels across London as a whole in 2021, with 23,667 total offences recorded in the city.

These figures reflect a year in which a number of high-profile cases involving sexual offences occurred, notably the murder of Sarah Everard last March.

In response, the Met launched an action plan last November in an attempt to reduce the violence against women and girls in London.

It listed a series of goals, including increasing the number of offenders brought to justice for violence against women and girls, improving the way the justice system handles victim care, and reducing the likelihood of women and girls becoming repeat victims.

At the time, Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “Tackling violence remains the Met’s top priority, including crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls.

“Our officers are working tirelessly to combat violence perpetrated by men against women and to improve and rebuild confidence in the Met. However, we know there is much more we need and must to do to ensure women are safe and feel safe in London.

“We are committed and that means listening and acting on findings and recommendations from independent reviews, listening to what women and girls tell us and learning from best practice.”