Late-night kidnap arrest after police search park

Published: 3:25 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM September 28, 2021

A man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of kidnap, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called to Victoria Road, Alexandra Palace shortly after 10pm the night before (September 27) following reports of a man with a knife in the street.

Officers say the man was reportedly shouting at a woman who was known to him, with the pair then leaving in the direction of OR Tambo Recreation Ground.

Police were then seen sweeping the park as part of a search connected with the incident, assisted by the National Police Air Service.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 3am after returning to his address. A woman was later found safe at a friend’s address in south London. The case is being treated as a domestic incident while enquiries continue, police say.

You may also want to watch:

Muswell Hill milkman Steve Reynolds passed by during the early-hours police search, and he said he could see 20 officers trawling the park with torches.

He told the Ham&High: “It was quite eerie to see. Obviously something quite big had gone on. It wasn’t a pleasant sight. It was something out of the ordinary and not really in keeping with this area.”