Clifford Rollox of Glenwood Road, Haringey (l) and Claude Isaac Castor, of Percival Street, Islington (r) were jailed after the murder of Flamur Beqiri - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two north London men have been jailed after a man was shot in front of his wife and child by a Swedish hitman.

Anis Hemissi killed Flamur Beqiri, 36, in a "calculated, cold-bloodied attack" on Christmas Eve 2019.

On Christmas Day, Clifford Rollox and Claude Isaac Castor removed a suitcase and other items from the flat where Hemissi had stayed in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Yesterday (February 18) Rollox, of Glenwood Road, Haringey, and Castor, of Percival Street, Islington were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court.

Both were given three years' imprisonment after they were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Swedish national Hemissi, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 35 years.

A police investigation established that in the days before the murder, Hemissi had stayed in a flat in Lombard Road, Battersea, near Flamur’s home.

The Met said "meticulous planning" had gone into the visit and organising a clean-up operation after the murder.

Homicide detectives established that the targeted shooting was part of a dispute between two Swedish organised crime groups.

On 24 December, Hemissi waited near Flamur's home until he returned from a meal out with his wife and collecting their two-year-old son from a birthday party shortly before 9pm.

It was the prosecution’s case that Rollox and Castor had planned a return visit to where Hemissi had stayed on December 27 to finish cleaning, but this was thwarted by police presence at the address.

The police search of the flat revealed the bike and litter picker and part of a torn up air ticket used by Hemissi.

Forensic analysis of a number of items in the flat were also linked to Hemissi by DNA and fingerprints.

Lead investigator Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said: "The two-year investigation into the murder was one of the most complex and wide-ranging taken on by the Specialist Crime Command in recent years."

The Met analysed of more than 1,000 exhibits and 800 hours of CCTV, and collated more than 500 witness statements, Det Insp Stevenson said.

Hemissi carried out surveillance near Flamur's home - Credit: Metropolitan Police

He added: "Anis Hemissi is a highly dangerous man who murdered Flamur in a calculated, cold-bloodied attack.

"The world is a safer place now he will be behind bars for a considerable period of time.”

Swedish national Estevan Alexis Pino-Munizaga, 35, was also jailed for 15 years for manslaughter after helping to coordinate Hemissi's trip.