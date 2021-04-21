Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenage girls charged with Hampstead robberies

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:09 PM April 21, 2021   
Two teenage girls are set to appear in court today charged with a series of robberies in Hampstead.

The duo, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on April 20 at addresses in Barnet over four offences which took place on March 23. 

They were to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

The Met said the victims were "lone females" who alleged they had been punched or kicked before being robbed or forced to withdraw cash.

The police is also reminding people to take care, stay aware of your surroundings, pay attention to who’s around you and plan your route home in order to minimise the risk of crime.

