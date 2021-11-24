Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead rabbi pays tribute to nephew, victim of Jerusalem terror attack

Michael Boniface

Published: 8:54 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 12:49 PM November 24, 2021
Eliyahu Kay, known as Eli, was shot dead on Sunday

A Hampstead rabbi says his nephew who was killed in a terror attack in Jerusalem “valued life and all human beings”.

Eliyahu Kay, 25, known as Eli, was shot dead in the Old City on Sunday (November 21) by a member of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Eli, born in South Africa, was buried in Jerusalem on Monday. He is the nephew of Rabbi Eli Levin and the grandson of Rabbi Shlomo Levin, both of South Hampstead Synagogue.

Rabbi Eli Levin told the Ham&High: “It's tragic that my nephew was murdered in a senseless act of terror.  

“The depth of the tragedy is that Eli was a person who valued life and all human beings. Given the chance, he would have befriended his attacker.

"Faith is undermined when it leads to violence. Yet, the Jewish response to hatred is not hate but education and tolerance. We will continue to do that in Eli's honour.” 

Congregants of South Hampstead Synagogue were told Eli, 25, had been killed on Sunday.

South Hampstead Synagogue has paid its respects to Eliyahu Kay, known as Eli

