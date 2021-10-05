MP's car vandalised: 'Cowards fuelled by misogyny won't stop me'

Published: 1:52 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM October 5, 2021

Tulip Siddiq says she “refuses to be intimidated” after her car was vandalised, as the Hampstead and Kilburn MP called for urgent action to improve women’s safety.

The Labour MP said her car window was smashed and a political message was written on the roof, while the vehicle was parked outside her home.

The incident happened on the morning of September 30 after she returned from the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

The shadow minister for children and early years has not disclosed details of the slur but said the wording made it clear it was a targeted attack.

Ms Siddiq told the Ham&High: “Vandalism and threats of violence will not put me off doing my job.

“I refuse to be intimidated by these cowardly acts of aggression, which women in public life are threatened with all the time sadly.

“We must put a stop to the misogyny that fuels this sickening behaviour and do more to keep women safe.”

In a column for the Ham&High, to be published on Thursday, Ms Siddiq writes that the murder of Sarah Everard, and the conviction of Wayne Couzens, highlights the immediate need to improve women’s safety and instigate a “culture change” in the police.

“Until each and every one of us feels safe on the streets of London, we will have failed as a country,” the MP writes.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.