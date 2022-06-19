Officers were called to reports of a fight on Hampstead Heath - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

The Met Police has confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing after a fight on Hampstead Heath resulted in two teenagers being hospitalised with stab injuries.

Police were called at 7:39pm on Friday, June 17, to reports of a group of people fighting on the Heath.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, where the two males, aged 17 and 18, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that the two patients were treated at the Heath, before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

The force added that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 5711/17Jun.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.