Published: 5:52 PM July 21, 2021

Arnaud Manaka faces four years in prison for drug dealing after the Met found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine at his Well Walk home - Credit: Google/Met Police

A Hampstead drug dealer faces four years behind bars after admitting involvement in selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Well Walk man Arnaud Manaka, 24, entered a guilty plea at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on April 8, and was given a four year sentence at Wood Green Crown Court on July 16.

He had been arrested on April 7 by police officers from the Central North Basic Command Unit's (BCU) gangs unit.

An investigation sparked when Manaka exhibited "suspicious behaviour" when he came across Met Police officers in Hampstead earlier in the year.

The Met said that on February 12, Manaka ran off from officers on a routine patrol in South End Green, leaving a mobile phone behind which police were able to trace to him.

After investigating, Manaka's home was raided on April 7 and he was arrested. The Met found more than £5,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine at his leafy Well Walk address.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Manaka was given a seven-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from the Queens Crescent area.