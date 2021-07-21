Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Hampstead drug dealer gets 4 years after admitting selling heroin and crack

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:52 PM July 21, 2021   
Arnaud Manaka faces four years in prison for drug dealing

Arnaud Manaka faces four years in prison for drug dealing after the Met found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine at his Well Walk home - Credit: Google/Met Police

A Hampstead drug dealer faces four years behind bars after admitting involvement in selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Well Walk man Arnaud Manaka, 24, entered a guilty plea at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on April 8, and was given a four year sentence at Wood Green Crown Court on July 16.

He had been arrested on April 7 by police officers from the Central North Basic Command Unit's (BCU) gangs unit.

An investigation sparked when Manaka exhibited "suspicious behaviour" when he came across Met Police officers in Hampstead earlier in the year.

The Met said that on February 12, Manaka ran off from officers on a routine patrol in South End Green, leaving a mobile phone behind which police were able to trace to him.

You may also want to watch:

After investigating, Manaka's home was raided on April 7 and he was arrested. The Met found more than £5,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine at his leafy Well Walk address.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Manaka was given a seven-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from the Queens Crescent area.

Most Read

  1. 1 'That's life': Tao Geoghegan Hart on his debut Tour de France
  2. 2 Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper
  3. 3 Vehicles scraped and traffic chaos after width-restriction bollards moved
  1. 4 Probe into £23m property deal is like 'a vendetta', says ex-deputy leader
  2. 5 Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London
  3. 6 Protests over Highgate housing plan but council moves to reassure locals
  4. 7 Hundreds raised for St John’s Wood shop wrecked by flooding
  5. 8 'What was a Hampstead shop could become a home as locals are sidelined'
  6. 9 Doctors 'didn't want to accept' blood products were risky, inquiry hears
  7. 10 Camden addresses Church Row chaos by moving traffic bollard
Crime
Courts
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A vehicle starts to smoke amid floods in South End Green

Flooding | Video

'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Floods in Maida Vale (centre/left) and drenched belongings (right)

Flooding | Video

Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Flooding in Park Road

Flooding | Video

'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon