Northern Line tube 'assault': CCTV images released of two women

Published: 2:25 PM October 22, 2021

Police are appealing for two women who may have information about an assault on the Northern Line - Credit: British Transport Police

CCTV images have been released following a woman reportedly being hit on the head with a wine bottle on the Northern Line.

The British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating a "serious assault" on June, 17, and believe two women caught on CCTV may have more information.

The police said that at around 12.30am, the victim was travelling home when two women sat opposite accused her of staring at them.

They then became aggressive towards her before one of the women approached the victim and hit her on the head with the wine bottle she was carrying, according to the police.

The victim sustained a deep cut to the side of her forehead.

The two women got off the Tube at Golders Green Underground station.

CCTV shows two women who the police would like to speak to - Credit: British Transport Police

Officers believe those in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100043618.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.