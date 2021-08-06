Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images

Published: 5:02 PM August 6, 2021

George Watkins, who admitted three offences of making indecent images of children - Credit: Met Police

A former teacher at a Hampstead private school has been given a suspended sentence after being convicted of making indecent images of a child.

George Watkins, 28, of Dunstable, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on July 29.

He had taught at North Bridge House School's senior Hampstead campus.

Watkins will face a six month sentence, suspended for two years, and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order, community service, and a 30 day rehabilitation course.

He admitted three counts relating to the downloading of 27 indecent images.

A spokesperson for North Bridge House School said: “Safeguarding is our utmost priority and we have strict, clear policies and procedures in place to protect our students.

"All our staff go through the highest standard of safer recruitment checks and any change in circumstance identified during employment is dealt with swiftly and robustly. No children at North Bridge House Senior Hampstead were involved in this matter.”