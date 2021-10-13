Published: 11:16 AM October 13, 2021

A fundraiser has been set up to support four children whose mother was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill.

Nicole Hurley was killed in Broxwood Way shortly before 1am on October 10.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance and found the 37-year-old with stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

A vigil set up in memory of Nicole Hurley killed in Primrose Hill - Credit: Kingsland community

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the community on the Kingsland Estate, where she lived, have laid tributes of candles and flowers.

A fundraiser has been set up for her children, so far raising more than £18,000.

Neighbour Brigitte Clements said: "We feel great sadness and shock. Nicole was a lovely person – super friendly, really nice.

"The kids are always out running around. They are an absolute joy.

"They help build our planters, they go above and beyond to help. They are still at school and keep their heads down. They are great and that's a testament to Nicole as a mother. The was 100% devoted to them."

Kingsland community remembers Nicole Hurley stabbed to death in Primrose Hill - Credit: Kingsland Community

She said the community are out "every day" and vigils have been held with the wider family.

"It's tough. The outpouring were are seeing from here from other families in the community is tremendous. People are coming from all corners growing a memorial on the estate."

The money is being raised to help support the children who are aged between eight and 15.

"Everybody on the estate is going out of their way. They have given clothes, toothbrushes, the basics," Brigitte said.

"At first we were thinking who is going to pay for the funeral, that's how it started.

"When a tragedy like this happens, what does it mean for the kids? They need to start afresh."

Jason Bell, 40, of Broxwood Way, is due to appear at the Old Bailey today (October 14).

To donate visit uk.gf.me/v/c/vwxn/in-memory-of-nicole-hurley