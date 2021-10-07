Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Four men charged with antisemitism set for trial

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:55 PM October 7, 2021   
Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

Each of the defendants indicated not guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

Four men are set to be tried by a jury at crown court after being charged with shouting antisemitic abuse.

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27, Jawaad Hussain, 24, Asif Ali, 25 and Adil Mota, 26, all from Blackburn, are accused of using threatening words to stir up racial hatred on Finchley Road.

Each of the defendants indicated they would plead not guilty, via their lawyers, on October 6 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The four men were granted unconditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on November 3.  

The charge followed a reported incident on May 16 involving a convoy of cars during a protest about Palestine.

