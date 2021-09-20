Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Four charged following reports of antisemitism in St John's Wood

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:55 AM September 20, 2021   
Met Police file photo

The men were charged following reports of antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car in St John's Wood - Credit: PA

Four men from Blackburn have been charged in connection with a video which appeared to show antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car in St John's Wood.  

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27, of Pringle Street, Blackburn; Jawaad Hussain, 24, of Revidge Road, Blackburn; Asif Ali, 25, of Pringle Street, Blackburn; and Adil Mota, 26, of Leamington Road, Blackburn, were charged on Thursday (September 16).  

They were charged via postal requisition with using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred.  

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 6.  

Police reports of people shouting antisemitic abuse from a car in a convoy of vehicles travelling through the St John's Wood area on the afternoon of Sunday, May 16. An investigation was launched and four men were arrested later that day. 

At the time, Superintendent Jo Edwards said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated.

"I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

